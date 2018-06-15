‘I’ve no interest in a snap election’ – Leo Varadkar

15 June 2018

The Taoiseach has said he has no interest in a snap election.

There has been speculation about a surprise election if Sinn Féin moves a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister.

While some Fine Gael TDs are understood to be keen on going to the polls in September.

But Leo Varadkar says there is still work to do.

“I’ve no interest in a snap election,” said the Taoiseach.

“My focus is on securing jobs in the economy, negotiating Brexit, building more house and dealing with some of the issues in healthcare.

“But if Fianna Fáil wants to cause an election by refusing to renew the confidence and supply agreement or if Sinn Féin wants to cause it through a motion of no confidence, well they will be the cause of it.”

Earlier today, Sinn Féin warned it will be forced to bring a motion of no confidence in Minister Eoghan Murphy if he will not resign.

They issued the ultimatum after he

Read More:

over-estimated new home builds.

The CSO revealed 53,000 properties were completed over the last 8 years – 30,000 less than the Housing Minister expected.

Meanwhile, Minister Murphy accused Sinn Féin

Read More:

of being ‘reckless’ with their latest attack on him.

The Dublin Bay South TD said the opposition party is hurling personal insults and using PR stunts to attempt to bring down the Government.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss