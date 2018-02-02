It’s claimed the current trolley crisis in hospitals is “dangerous” and “unsafe for staff”.

That’s according to the INMO, who’ve released figures showing overcrowding in January was the worst on record.

Just over 12,200 people waited on a bed last month – 1,865 of those patients were here in the South East.

Nationally there was a peak of 677 on one day.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says the situation can’t continue and “having 1 person on a trolley is not appropriate, having 600 is dangerous, is not safe for staff who are trying their best to provide care in that environment.

An employer who has become immune to that must now be asked to do something about it in a practical and coherent way.

