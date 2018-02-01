January was the worst month on record for hospital overcrowding, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said its figures show.

The INMO figures show there were 12,201 people who waited on a bed last month, which they say is an 18% increase on the same month last year. Last January’s figures were themselves a record high. Last month’s figures were a 128% increase on the numbers recorded in 2007.

The most overcrowded hospital in the Eastern region was St Vincent’s University Hospital with 559 people waiting on trolleys and 1,003 were recorded for the Mid-Western Regional Hospital in Limerick, the highest outside of Dublin. Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and National Children’s Hospital, Tallaght recorded an additional 192 children, waiting on trolleys, during January.

Speaking today, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, INMO General Secretary said: “This is an incredible level of overcrowding and the appalling conditions experienced in Emergency Departments are now beyond anything we have ever seen. It now amounts to a humanitarian crisis for patients and a risk rich environment for those trying to work in such chaotic conditions.”

Ms Ni Sheaghdha added: “Health employers have completely fallen down on their statutory obligation to provide a safe place of work…INMO representatives from all Emergency Departments have been convened for a meeting on Tuesday next to consider the crisis situation and how the organisation can best respond to it. Nurse representatives from all over the country will participate in the meeting and it is expected that the INMO will face calls for action to defend their members and the public.”

