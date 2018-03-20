Jet crashes after incident in north Wales

20 March 2018

A Red Arrows jet has crashed after an incident at RAF Valley in north Wales, the Ministry of Defence has said.

It is understood there were two people on board the Red Arrows jet aircraft which crashed on Tuesday.

“We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

Image shows the Aftermath of Red Arrow crash at RAF Valley in Holyhead. pic.twitter.com/vre9sjk20y — Police Hour (@PoliceHour) March 20, 2018

“We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

North Wales Police confirmed they were in attendance and were called to the scene at around 1.50pm.

The world-famous aerobatic team performs stunts and daredevil displays, and flies the distinctive Hawk fast-jets.

Based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, all Red Arrows pilots have flown operationally in frontline aircraft before joining the display team.

Image: TWITTER / @POLICEHOUR

Share it:













Don't Miss