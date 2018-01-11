Armed robbers have raided the Ritz Hotel in Paris and stolen jewellery thought to be worth more than 5 million euro.

They had axes and smashed the windows of the world-famous hotel.

Thieves reportedly made off with about $5.4 million in jewels from the Ritz Hotel in Paris. It was the second big jewel robbery in a major European city in a week. https://t.co/gpo5QDFzQK pic.twitter.com/RLTDIO294M — CNN (@CNN) January 10, 2018

Three suspects have been arrested and two others are on the run.

https://t.co/9yYMjy4toN pic.twitter.com/iO5EjwKeIk — Rendez Vous News (@RendezVous_News) January 11, 2018

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire yesterday evening.

