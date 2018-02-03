Pressure is continuing on the Government after a man in his 50s died this week while sleeping rough in Dublin.

He was discovered dead on Ryder’s Row off Parnell Street yesterday. It was the first death of a rough sleeper in 2018.

Labour Representative for Dublin Central Joe Costello (pictured) described his death as “sad and tragic”.

He added it was clear that homeless services are failing.

“It’s just one month into the new year and we’ve had our first death on the streets,” he said.

“It really raises the question once again about the number of homeless people sleeping rough, and that homelessness has increased by 100% in the last two years.”

Mr Costello added that the fact the man had been in contact with homeless services up to 2011 begged the question: “What happened then?”

Share it:













Don't Miss