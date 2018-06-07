Katie Taylor 'thankful' estranged father Pete recovering after shooting; 'so sorry' for Messett family

Katie Taylor says she is “thankful and relieved” that her father is recovering well from a shooting at Bray Boxing Club.

Bobby Messett died in the shooting on Tuesday morning that left two others injured.

Pete Taylor, with whom Katie says she has been estranged for a number of years, was hospitalised with his injuries.

Katie offered her condolences to Mr Messett’s family in a statement released to the Irish Times.

“First and foremost, I would like to wish my most heartfelt condolences to the family of Bobby Messett for their tragic loss,” she said.

“I can’t imagine the despair or the sense of injustice they must be dealing with. I’m praying they know God’s comfort in the hard days ahead.”

She said her father is recovering from the attack.

“For my Dad, I’m very thankful and relieved he made it through this horrific attack and is recovering well.”

“I understand there is still a lot of uncertainty about the nature of the incident but I’m hoping the gardaí will get to the bottom of it very soon.”

Pete Taylor and Bray Boxing Club

Katie added that she has been estranged from her father for a number of years, and has had no involvement with Bray boxing club for three years.

“As many of you know, I have been somewhat estranged from my Dad for a number of years now.

“I’ve had little contact with him in the last three years and no contact or association whatsoever with Bray Boxing Club since 2015.”

Katie has asked for privacy for herself and her family at this time.

“I have been appalled by the misuse of my name and image during the reporting of this incident in the media coverage, it has been reckless and irresponsible, and a deliberate attempt to inappropriately leverage my name to sell a story.

“I urge the media to leave me, my Mum and other family members out of this story.

“Finally, to Bobby’s family: You didn’t deserve this heartache, I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Digital Desk

