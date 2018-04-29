Katie Taylor Unified Women’s World Lightweight Champion

29 April 2018

Katie Taylor has become the unified women’s world lightweight boxing champion.

The Bray fighter is now the WBA and IBF titleholder after defeating Argentina’s Victoria Bustos on points at New York’s Barclay’s Centre.

Taylor was given the nod by all the three judges after ten rounds and she says ‘it’s a dream come true’ to become a unified champion.

The former Olympic champion added that her aim is to now secure all four belts in her weight class.

