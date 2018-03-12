Motorists in the South East are among the worst drivers in the country, according to new research.

MoS analysis of penalty points data over a three year period from 2015 to 2017 shows that drivers in Kilkenny and Wexford are among the worst motorists in the country, collecting more penalty points per drivers than anywhere else.

The figures indicate that motorists in Clare are the worst in the country, followed closely by Kildare, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The data concludes that drivers in Donegal are the safest drivers in the country and the least likely to obtain penalty points.

In total, 25,818,903 points were imposed from 2015 to 2017, which equates to 23,578 points being distributed a day.

Speeding was the most common offense nationwide and Kilkenny was the worst area for speeding, with an average of 2.62 offences for every driver in the Marble County.

Wexford was ranked as the second worst area for both unaccompanied learner drivers and no seat belts.

Motorists in Kerry have the highest rate of drink-driving in the country.

Share it:













Don't Miss