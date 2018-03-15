Kilkenny is bearing the brunt of the flooding today after yesterday’s heavy rain.

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid Inistioge Village, the Quay and Marshes Street in Thomastown.

The Bleach Road north of the city remains closed and we await further updates in relation the New Line, Callan and Brownstown road.

Gardai say the Freshford area, Circular and Dunmore Road are now passable.

There are still problems in Tipperary and Wexford.

According to the AA website, there is flooding on the Faugheen/Carrick-on-Suir Rd (R697) at Cregg. Gardaí advise taking an alternative route. While south of Enniscorthy the Edermine Bridge is closed.

IMAGE: Gillian Grattan.

