Gardaí in Kilkenny have arrested 55 people in an operation targeting criminal activity, including burglary and drug dealing.

The arrests took place over the last three days as part of Operation Storm.

Officers have carried out 19 searches in Co Kilkenny since Monday, with support from the Regional Armed Support Unit.

A total of 39 people were arrested for criminal offences and 16 others were detained on warrant.

They are being held at Kilkenny, Thomastown, Athy & Clonmel Garda Stations.

The offences include thefts, assaults, fraud, robbery, burglaries and drugs possession.

Sixteen of these have been charged and three of them are to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court later tonight.

