It has just been announced that The Killers are coming back to Dublin.

The open-air concert will take place in the RDS Arena on June 26, and it looks like it’s going to be one of the biggest gigs of the year.

The band sold out their acclaimed 3Arena concert last November in a matter of minutes so no doubt this gig will be the same.

Not to mention that their support band is Franz Ferdinand.

Tickets will go on sale Friday 23 February at 9am.

