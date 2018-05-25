Kind-hearted gran vows to give ‘every red cent’ from Lotto win to her grandkids

25 May 2018

A kind-hearted Dublin grandmother who won a prize worth €78,321 on Lotto has vowed that “every red cent” will go to her grandchildren.

The lucky lady won the Lotto Match 5 and Bonus prize of €58,312 and prize top up by €20,000 as part of the Lotto May Getaway promotion.

Speaking today in the National Lottery Winner’s Room, where she was accompanied by a number of her grandchildren, she said:

“I was actually watching the Lotto draw live on RTÉ last Saturday with my daughter and I was checking off my numbers as they came out.

“The adrenaline was flowing through me as number after number came out and I had all but one. I knew I had won the match five and bonus ball prize but there was a nervous and exciting wait for about half an hour where we were waiting for the National Lottery website to confirm how much the prize was worth.”

When asked about plans to spend the windfall, she said:

“My children and grandchildren are my life so I’ve made the decision to spend every red cent of this money on them. It has been such a stroke of luck I am going to use it so they can get a bit of enjoyment out of it. They all look out for me so this is my way of saying thanks to them.”

The woman also revealed that she was just one number away from winning the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 a few months back so she stated that she was due a bit of luck.

The selfless gran bought her winning Quick Pick ticket at the Tuthills store at the Swan Shopping Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

The Lotto jackpot for tomorrow, Saturday, May 26 is and estimated €3.5m.

