Country music fans are expected to gather in big numbers in the Monaghan village of Oram later to pay tribute to Big Tom, who died yesterday at the age of 81.

The veteran music star will lie in repose in the local community centre today from 12pm go 8pm.

His funeral takes place in the village at 11am on Friday in St Patrick’s Church.

Big Tom and The Mainliners were a fixture in ballrooms across the country in the 70s and 80s.

Big Tom’s colleagues from the music world have been paying tribute to “The King” of country.

Declan Nerney says Tom and his band The Mainliners created a unique sound.

“Big Tom to country music was what Bob Marley was to reggae,” he said.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss