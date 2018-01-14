Large group of hillwalkers evacuated from Galtee Mountains in Tipp

14 January 2018

A large group of hillwalkers were evacuated from the Galtee Mountains this evening.

The group had become overcome by severe weather conditions and extremely poor visibility on the summit of Galtemor earlier today.

They successfully made their way off the summit, but once daylight faded, they sheltered until Mountain Rescue personnel could locate them in the dark and escort them down to the valley.

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and gardai from Thurles, Cahir and Tipperary were involved in the operation.

All members of the walking group and members of SEMRA are now safely off the mountain.

In a statement on Facebook, SEMRA said that conditions on the mountain this evening made the evacuation very difficult with low cloud, driving rain and severe wind gusts.

Main photo: SEMRA/Facebook

Share it:













Don't Miss