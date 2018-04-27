Update 5.22pm: Gardaí in Macroom, Co Cork are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision on the N22 this afternoon.

A man in his 60s, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pic Mark Marlow

Gardaí were called to the scene of the multi-car collision on the N22 at Carrigaphooca near Macroom at around 1.05pm.

The driver of a second car, a man aged in his 20s, seriously injured in the collision was airlifted from to University Hospital Cork.

They were both the sole occupants of the respective cars. The occupants of a third car were uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Cork for a post mortem examination. The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Macroom are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 026-20590 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Earlier: Man killed, another seriously injured in Cork road accident

A man has been killed in a road accident in Cork this afternoon.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the N22 Cork to Killarney Road outside Macroom near Carrigaphooca Castle.

A second man in his 20s has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening, injuries.

A garda forensic team are at the site and Macroom gardaí are investigating. The road is closed and diversions are in place.

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss