Leo Varadkar to visit White House for St Patrick’s Day

17 January 2018

There is still exactly two months to go until St Patrick’s Day, but Government Ministers have already revealed their plans.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit Donald Trump at the White House, while Tánaiste Simon Coveney will make the trip to China and Hong Kong.

Argentina will host Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, while Transport Minister Shane Ross is staying put in Ireland.

The visits will involve meetings to promote the country and businesses, with phase two of Brexit talks and Northern Ireland among issues at the top of the agenda.

