An Bord Pleanala has confirmed that it’s processing three objections in relation to the North Quays development in Waterford.

The board has confirmed that there was one valid objection, one invalid and another that is being assessed for validity.

They say the team does not confirm the position categorically the day after the deadline.

On Friday, Waterford Council apologised for misleading the public at Thursday’s plenary meeting, but said that it was on foot of confirmation from An Bórd Pleanála.

The planning board issued an email to the council at 4.50pm on Thursday, stating it had not received any valid appeals in relation to the North Quays SDZ.

It then subsequently issued a mail on Friday stating it had in fact received an appeal in relation to the Strategic Development Zone on the 6th of March, but it was only delivered to ‘the appropriate’ desk that afternoon.

It still hoped that construction will begin on the North Quays in Quarter 1 of next year.

Listen to the full interview with Councillor Adam Wyse below.

Share it:













Don't Miss