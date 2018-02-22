The Communications Minister has confirmed he will be signing off on legislation to reduce a levy fee by 50 percent for Independent Radio Stations next week.

The move is seen in the industry as a major breakthrough in reforming Irish Broadcasting.

The savings will allow stations to invest in more resources and training to evolve their on-air and digital offering.

Naughton is also aiming to relax advertising caps on independent radio stations.

The move would see less strict limits on stations, reducing breaches and allowing more airtime for events like matches within specific hours.

LISTEN to Denis Naughton speaking to Beat here

