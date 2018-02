LISTEN: ESB issue warning over switch outs in Kilkenny and Carlow

26 February 2018

As a result of the severe weather expected, the ESB in Kilkenny/Carlow have made a customer service announcement.

They are advising that outages in the area will now NOT go ahead.

Trevor Walsh is the Customer Supervisor for the ESB.

He details what steps to take if your power goes during the freeze.

Listen to the full interview below

