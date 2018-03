Soldiers from the 57th Infantry Group will march through the streets of Kilkenny tomorrow ahead of their upcoming deployment to the Golan Heights

Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe will review the 128 men and women ahead of their six-month deployment as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observation Force.

That comes before their departure to the Golan Heights on March 28.

Minister for Defence and Wexford TD Paul Kehoe explains more.

Listen to the full interview below

