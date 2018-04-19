Listen: Sister of Waterford woman who died from heart failure calls for 24/7 cardiac services

The family of a Waterford woman who was forced to wait 19 hours for an operation after suffering three heart attacks has called for the rollout of 24/7 cardiac services nationally.

Una McDermott suffered a cardiac event on Sunday March 4th however it was Monday morning before a stent could be inserted.

She died three weeks later.

The Irish Times reports that Una McDermot arrived at University Hospital Waterford at 2.30pm on Sunday March 4th.

She suffered a second cardiac event in the hospital and staff had to resuscitate her, whereupon a decision was taken to transfer her by air ambulance to Cork.

However, Ms McDermot had to be resuscitated again on route to Waterford Airport and was brought back to UHW where she was admitted to intensive care.

Her sister Eva Creely is keen to stress that she cannot say the attempt to transfer her sister to Cork or the delay in her sister having the stent procedure contributed to her death but she does believe the case does highlight the need for the provision of 24/7 services in the South East as there is in Dublin.

Listen to the full interview below

