The bid to find Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur continues as regional finals take place this month in the South East.

County winners shared an investment fund of over 1.5m euro to help the growth of their businesses.

They now advance to the Regional Finals, competing for a place in the National Final in March.

Sheelagh Daly is the Chairperson of the network of local enterprise offices.

She explains more:

“In the South East, the final is taking place on the 25th of January.

“There are eight regional finals taking place throughout the country, with 93 winners competing to go forward to the national final.”

Listen to the full interview below

