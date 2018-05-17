Listen: Spotlight Referendum Debate with Niall Power

17 May 2018

Part four of our Spotlight on the referendum involved a studio debate, moderated on Beat by our talk show presenter Niall Power.

The pro-repeal side was represented by Martina Collender of Together for Yes Waterford and the anti-repeal side was represented by Dr Kirsten Fuller, from South Tipperary and a member of the medical alliance for the 8th.

You can listen to the debate and every other episode of our Spotlight series on the referendum below…

We are also asking you to take part in our survey on the referendum

