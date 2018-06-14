LISTEN: Storm Hector causes power outages across the South East

14 June 2018

35 thousand homes, farms and businesses are without power because of Storm Hector .

The worst affected areas are in the west – where an orange wind warning remains in place until 10 am this morning.

According to ESB’s Power Check service, the areas surrounding Fethard in Co. Tipperary, Ring in Co. Waterford, Rathvilly and Clonmore in Co. Carlow, Curracloe and Blackwater in Co. Wexford and Inistioige, Piltown and Thomastown in Kilkenny, have been affected.

ESB advises those who are experiencing power outages to check here .

If it’s not appearing on the map, contact ESB on the emergency number 1850 372 999.

Speaking to Beat news, John Morrissey, area manager for ESB networks for Waterford and Clonmel, explained the situation in the South East.

Listen to the full interview below.

http://www.beat102103.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/john-morrissey-full-fb.mp3

Share it:













Don't Miss