It’s Daffodil day and the Waterford Greenway is the location of a Camino walk this morning,

The South East Community Health Service is supporting the tobacco-free event hosted by Dungarvan Youthreach.

It’s also part of a programme of activities being held this coming weekend to mark the first anniversary of the Greenway.

Maria Carney is the Co-Ordinator of Dungarvan Youthreach.

Listen to the full interview below

