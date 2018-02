A Tipperary TD has introduced a Bill aimed at addressing illegal Sulky Racing on the countries roads.

Independent Mattie McGrath says it’s a growing problem in Tipperary and across the South East.

The bill could see those engaging in illegal sulky racing fined up to 5,000 euro, or jailed for up to 6 years.

Deputy McGrath says racers should be on tracks.

