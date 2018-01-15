A rising star from the South East has been nominated for a major acting award.

Katie Honan was nominated in the Best Actress category for the Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards.

She gets the nod for her role in “Let the Right One In”.

Kate says she’s delighted with the nomination:

“We’re going into our last week of Let the Right One In; we were extended for two weeks so we’re just at the end of that now.

“So as we’re leading into the end of that I got the news of this lovely thing and to be nominated is really exciting and such a nice thing.”

Listen to the interview below

