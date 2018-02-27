Wexford County Council has activated an emergency plan, as a spell of highly disruptive cold weather approaches Ireland.

Yesterday, the Council held a further meeting of it’s Emergency Management Team, which was also attended by members of An Garda Siochána and the HSE.

At that meeting, the decision was taken to formally activate Wexford County Council’s Severe Weather Plan, bringing a range of emergency management actions and resources into play.

The Council’s fleet of specialist vehicles and equipment for dealing with snow has been fully mobilised and the Council’s salt stores are at full capacity, with more than 1100 tonnes of salt stockpiled in anticipation of the severe weather.

The Council’s six salting trucks will be on standby from 13.30 today, fully loaded with snowploughs fitted.

Drivers and helpers will also be on standby and will work 12 hour shifts, commencing 13.30 Wednesday. Salting will continue until Saturday at 13.30, to be reviewed at that point. These trucks will deal with National Roads and Priority 1 and 2 and some Priority 3 Regional Roads.

All other roads will be dealt with at Borough/ Municipal District level, with priority being given to the Local Primary Roads.

Grit will be made available free of charge to members of the public, with stockpiles available at the following locations:

· Enniscorthy District Roadstone Brownswood

· New Ross District Oaklands Quarry, Ballykelly, New Ross;

· Wexford District Mulpool Ltd, Inish, Kilmore and Whitemill Council Depot, Wexford Town

· Gorey District Inch Creamery and O’Sullivan Agri, Camolin

Arrangements have also been put in place to ensure those persons known to be homeless or “sleeping rough” across County Wexford have access to food supplies and shelter. As an exceptional measure, the Council’s Housing Department has established a 24-hour Temporary Emergency Homeless Shelter at the Presentation Centre, Enniscorthy, which will operate until the conclusion of the current forecasted extreme weather event.

The Centre will cater for all adult males during this extreme weather event. Women and children presenting will be accommodated through Wexford County Council’s existing emergency accommodation arrangements.

Wexford County Council continues to advise the public to heed Met Eireann’s weather warnings as the week progresses. Where it is possible and safe to do so, people are asked to ensure elderly or vulnerable neighbours have adequate food supplies and sources of heating in place as the period of severe weather approaches.

Further advice on preparing for and dealing with extremely cold conditions and snow is available at www.winterready.ie

Members of the public are reminded to register on MapAlerter, a public emergency notification system available on the Council’s website, where they can receive additional useful information by text and email.

Noel O’Driscoll explains the situation for the roads in Wexford.

Listen to the full interview below

