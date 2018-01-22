Gardaí investigating serious criminal activity in Dublin have found a loaded sub-machine gun in Lucan.

A targeted search operation was conducted in the Balgaddy area yesterday evening, where the firearm along with additional ammunition was discovered.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

The ongoing investigation into criminal activity in Dublin is being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

