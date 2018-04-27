A lifetime Lotto player from Co Donegal spoke of the shock at seeing their Lotto numbers of 30 years being called out on TV last Saturday night.

The winner went to National Lottery headquarters in Dublin to claim the €284,964 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize from last Saturday’s draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kernan’s EuroSpar in Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal and the winner was a local.

“I was watching the draw live on Saturday and I almost fell off the chair as I saw my numbers being called out one after another,” they said.

“I have been playing the same numbers for 30 years so maybe I was due a big win.

“The money will be evenly shared among the family but not before we indulge in some celebrations this weekend!”

Another of today’s big National Lottery winners to claim was a married couple from Dublin who claimed a €65,000 TellyBingo Snowball cash prize from Friday, April 20.

The kind-hearted couple who wish to keep their identity private are ardent TellyBingo fans and they have promised to split their massive win with a charity which is close to their heart.

“We absolutely love playing TellyBingo and we rarely ever miss a show,” they said.

“We went absolutely bananas at home in the sitting room once our final number came out and we realised that we had won the Snowball prize! It’s a brilliant amount of cash for us to win so we have decided to give half of the money to a local charity in our community which is very close to our hearts.”

The winning TellyBingo ticket was sold at the Valley Newsagents in the Rivervalley Shopping Centre in Swords, Co Dublin.

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated €6.5m.

