Lotto players in Waterford urged to check winning ticket

03 May 2018

Lotto players in Waterford City are being urged to check their tickets after last night’s Lotto draw produced a Match 5 + Bonus winner of €170,363 plus a luxury holiday to the value of €20,000.

The winning mixed play ticket was sold at the Corner Shop on Yellow Road in the city on Tuesday.

Throughout May all Lotto Match 5 + Bonus winners will win a luxury holiday to the value of €20,000 on top of the draw prize.

Pat Murphy, owner of the Corner Shop said: “We’re absolutely stunned! We are a small corner shop in Waterford City and we have a very loyal group of customers so I am absolutely thrilled for whoever it is.”

The winning lotto numbers were: 09, 17, 19, 29, 37, 41 and 12.

There was no winner of the €6.8m jackpot which means that Saturday’s jackpot now rolls to €7.5m.

Image: Google Streetview

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss