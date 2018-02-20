Met Eireann has issued a Low Temperature warning for the entire country tonight.

The Status Yellow alert warns that temperatures will fall as low as -3 degrees in places.

The warning is valid from 2am until 10am.

The forecaster said that tonight will continue dry with long clear spells, a few mist and fog patches will develop also.

A widespread frost will develop with temperatures below zero in most places.

The cold weather is expected to continue until next week with early models showing bitterly cold conditions arriving from the east.

