It’s a lucky St Patrick’s Day for one Dubliner this morning after they won the Euromillions draw Ireland Only raffle.

The winning €1m ticket was sold in Windy Arbour in Dundrum.

The winner has yet to come forward.

Shop owner Aaron Massey of Costcutter in Windy Arbour said he’s overjoyed at having sold the golden ticket to a customer.

He said: “We are a small, busy local shop but there is also a lot of passing trade. We would love if one of our regulars is the lucky winner.

[quote]What a way for someone to celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend.[/quote]

“The excitement here is unbelievable. This is our first big EuroMillions win.

“Customers coming into the shop this morning are also thrilled and there is lots of speculation on who the winner is. We will be know forever more as the lucky green shop.”

Share it:













Don't Miss