A 23-year-old Wexford man has won a cool €250,000 on Lotto Plus 2 – ten years after his mother landed the same prize.

The delighted player collected his winning cheque today at National Lottery HQ and revealed there was a sense of déjà vu as he accompanied his mam to the Winner’s Room when she collected her prize a decade ago.

He bought his winning ticket for last Wednesday’s Lotto draw at Wallace’s Costcutter in Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford.

“We are absolutely stunned. First to win one of the big National Lottery draw prizes. But to win the exact one that my Mam won before is an incredible coincidence. This is a sign that lightning does strike twice!” the lucky player said.

When his mother won Lotto Plus 2 she claimed a cheque for €200,000, but the prize has since increased to €250,000.

“I am in a different position to my Mam as when she won she had her house, my dad had a good job and her family were fairly established. I am engaged and starting out on life and this will be a huge help in helping me and my fiancé get set up.”

“We don’t have a wedding date set but I think this will hurry things along!” he laughed, with his fiancé by his side. “But we won’t do anything in a hurry. I am going to get some good financial advice. We don’t have a house so we may put some money towards a deposit and I might invest some. Meanwhile, we are leaving here to do a bit of shopping!”

The lucky player, who was given the day off work to travel to Dublin to collect his winnings, plays Lotto occasionally. “I always check my tickets afterwards on the National Lottery App. I couldn’t believe it when I got a message to say contact the National Lottery for some good news. I then crossed checked the numbers on the website. My fiancé’s mother trebled checked the ticket for me as I still didn’t think it could be true.”

