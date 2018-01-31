The M7 is closed northbound between Junction 25 Nenagh Centre and Junction 23 Moneygall due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident happened between 7:30 and 8;00 AM – it’s being investigated by Nenagh Garda Station.

Gardaí say any injuries are non-life threatening.

The road is expected to remain closed until early afternoon.

#TIPPERARY #OFFALY Gardaí report icy conditions both ways along the M7 between J25 Nenagh Centre and J23 Moneygall. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 31, 2018

