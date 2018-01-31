The M7 is closed northbound between Junction 25 Nenagh Centre and Junction 23 Moneygall due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The incident happened between 7:30 and 8;00 AM – it’s being investigated by Nenagh Garda Station.
Gardaí say any injuries are non-life threatening.
The road is expected to remain closed until early afternoon.
#TIPPERARY #OFFALY Gardaí report icy conditions both ways along the M7 between J25 Nenagh Centre and J23 Moneygall. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 31, 2018