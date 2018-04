M9 closed due to overturned truck believed to be carrying chickens

17 April 2018

Tuesday 17th April 2018 at 16:20.

Waterford Fire Station are currently attending a road traffic incident along the M9 motorway.

The incident involves an overturned truck, believed to be carrying a shed of chickens, near junction 12.

Both lanes going north and southbound are currently closed.

Drivers are being advised to use the Old Dublin Road via Mullinavat instead.

