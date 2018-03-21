‘We believe everyone got out safely’ in Ballymun fire says Dublin city councillor

21 March 2018

Update 10.22pm: Dublin city councillor Paul McAuliffe said he believed everyone had been evacuated safely as eight fire engines are tackling a fire in Ballymun.

“We understand from the hotel staff that all of the people living in the accommodation and residents of the hotel got out safely,” he said.

“We believe everyone got out safely.”

He said at least five floors were still engulfed in flames at 10pm.

“Windows and cladding are peeling off the building and falling down onto the side wing where the hotel is,” he said.

“Dublin Fire Brigade are doing their best to make sure the fire doesn’t spread from the upper levels down onto the broader-based hotel parts of the building.”

The Fianna Fáil representative added: “Windows are exploding and fire and debris are billowing out the side of the building.

“This is going to leave a major scar on the landscape of Ballymun.”

It is understood the building comprises hotel rooms and private rental apartments. The fire is centred on the apartments.

Witness Anthony Flynn also said he did not believe anyone was still trapped inside the burning building.

“It looks like everybody is out of the hotel,” he said. “There are no reported injuries at this stage.”

The hotel is sometimes used to accommodate homeless people.

Mr Flynn, a co-founder of the Inner City Helping Homeless organisation, said pieces of debris could be seen flying from the blazing building in scenes similar to the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.

He added: “At the moment, we are looking at the top seven floors that appear to be alight. It seems to be spreading like mad. It’s exactly what it looked like at Grenfell. It appears to have started on the top two floors but has spread downwards and upwards.”

Mr Flynn said eight fire crews and a number of ambulances were on site. A large cordon has also been put in place around the scene.

He said: “There seems to be a pretty big cordon. Everybody seems to have got out OK.”

Update 9.58pm: Homeless Dublin has announced that there were no families in emergency accommodation in the Metro Hotel in Ballybun when the fire broke out.

It had earlier been reported that the hotel had been used to accommodate homeless families, but Inner City Helping Homeless have stated that there were no homeless in the hotel for the past 12 months.

Update 9.08pm: Eight fire engines are now on the scene at a fire in Ballymun.

Dublin Fire Brigade has said that advanced paramedics and other specialist appliances are on the scene. They are asking the public to avoid the area and that severe traffic delays are expected.

8 fire engines, advanced paramedics & other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in #Ballymun. Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/XLoS7lOD2L — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

The blaze took hold at the Metro Hotel near Dublin Airport on the northside of the city.

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan tweeted: “Hearing reports of bad fire at Metro Hotel Ballymun, really hope everyone is out of the building and safe.”

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade are tackling the blaze at Ballymun’s Metro Hotel pic.twitter.com/iGKhkQEHYq — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 21, 2018

The blaze is believed to have started at 7.30pm, according to media reports.

Earlier: A fire has broken out in a hotel in Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted to say that five fire engines and command units are on the scene in Ballymun.

Several Dublin Fire Brigade units are dealing with a fire at a hotel in Ballymun | https://t.co/lmVQ32VQ58 pic.twitter.com/NuivraYnTM — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 21, 2018

They have stated the there are road closures at Santry Cross while the fire is being dealt with.

5 fire engs, turntable ladder & command units are dealing with a fire in a premises in #Ballymun. Road closures at Santry Cross as we deal with the fire #Dublin #fire #traffic 📸 @CornerShopGym pic.twitter.com/GmtWx5QaNW — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

The gardaí have tweeted to say diversions are in place and they are at the scene.

Dublin Traffic – Diversions in place at Santry Cross, Ballymun Road due to an incident. Fire services are currently dealing with a building on fire, Gardaí are at scene. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 21, 2018

The CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, has taken to social media to say that the hotel accommodates the homeless.

Serious Incident in Ballymun Hotel that accommodates homeless families. #Homeless pic.twitter.com/C3ZkqEjuWD — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) March 21, 2018

At least five stories at the top of the Metro Hotel in #Ballymun are on fire tonight. pic.twitter.com/bnZKDmgGIb — John Sheridan (@JS_D9) March 21, 2018

