Major water rescue underway after car reported going off Howth pier

24 January 2018

A major water rescue operation is underway this evening in Howth, County Dublin.

It is after a car was reported going off the pier at Howth Harbour at around 5.15pm.

A witness said there was one person in the car at the time.

Irish Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats along with Dublin Fire Brigade, Gardaí and ambulances are at the scene.

Divers with the Garda Water Unit are due to join the search this evening.

More to follow…

Share it:
Don't Miss