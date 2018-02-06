Four out of five pharmacies in the country were victims of crime last year.

The findings from the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) also show one in three incidents were violent, with a weapon used in many of them.

The IPU is calling for more garda presence and tougher sentencing.

The IPU general secretary, Darragh O’Loughlin, has had his Galway pharmacy attacked.

“At 2.30 in the morning I was woken to be told that somebody had smashed in the front of my pharmacy and was inside stealing from the pharmacy,” he said.

“You can imagine how disturbing it is for my small family to be woken up in the middle of the night and be told daddy has to go out because there’s a robber in the pharmacy, and then for staff who have to come in in the morning and clean up the damage and the broken glass and sort the shop out.”

– Digital Desk

