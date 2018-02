A man in his 20s has been killed in a crash in Co Wexford

15 February 2018

A man in his 20s has been killed in a crash in Co Wexford.

The car he was driving lost control and collided with a barrier on Whitemill Road at half past midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to Wexford Hospital.

Two male passengers were also taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

This stretch of road is currently closed.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission is investigating.

