Half a kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €12,000 and €35,000 in cash has been seized by revenue officers and gardaí in Kildare.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by gardaí after a house was searched in Naas on Tuesday.

The discovery was made as part of an ongoing joint operation targeting drug importations in Kildare which is being conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Naas.

The man has been detained at Naas garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

– Digital Desk

