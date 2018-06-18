A man has died following a crash in Co Clare.

Gardaí are investigating the single-vehicle crash which occurred at Caherogan, Miltown Malbay at approximately 4.15am this morning.

A 30-year-old man who was a rear seat passenger was fatally injured when the car he was travelling in collided with a bridge.

The male driver, 28, and front seat female passenger, 26, were injured and have been taken to University Hospital in Limerick.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Miltown Malbay Garda Station on 065 708 4222 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

