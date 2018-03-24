A 30-year-old man remains in custody this morning after a major drugs seizure in Dublin.

The find worth over €1.4m was made after searches on Thursday.

This cocaine discovery was made after two cars were stopped in the Ronanstown area at around half 7 on Thursday evening.

It was part of ongoing investigations targetting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.

Follow up search operations were carried out in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas, leading to significant amounts of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia being seized, worth over €1.4m.

Two men were arrested and were being held under drug trafficking legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station.

One of them, a 26-year-old appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday, charged in connection with the investigation.

The other man, aged 30 remains in custody this morning.

