Gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run in Dublin.

It took place on Rathbeale Road (R125), Swords, Co. Dublin shortly after 1.30am this morning. The road links Swords and Ashbourne.

A pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a dark coloured saloon car which failed to remain at the scene.

This car drove off in the direction of Ashbourne.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700.

Local Fianna Fáil Senator, Lorraine-Clifford Lee has called for witnesses to get in touch with local Gardaí.

“This incident is a living nightmare for this young man’s family,” said Senator Clifford Lee.

“Hit-and-runs are despicable and disgraceful. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

“Gardaí are currently seeking information from witnesses who may have been on the road at the same time as the accident or who may have seen a dark-coloured saloon vehicle leave the scene in the direction of Ashbourne.

“I would implore anyone who has any information to get in touch with Swords Garda Station.”

