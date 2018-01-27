Gardai are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Co. Louth overnight.

The accident happened on the N2 south of Ardee at Mullacapple at approximately 1am this morning.

A male in his 30s was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and collided with a pole.

The man was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mans body has been removed to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

