Gardaí are investigating after an elderly man died while on an escalator in a Cork City shopping centre.

The sudden death occurred when a man, who was in his seventies, appeared to fall while in the Merchant’s Quay centre at 3.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cork City Fire brigade confirmed that it attended at the scene alongside members of the ambulance service and the gardai.

The scene was sealed off for a technical examination and CCTV footage is also likely to be reviewed.

It is expected gardaí will be preparing a file for the Coroner’s Court.

