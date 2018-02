A man in his 70’s has died after an incident on a farm yesterday afternoon.

It happened at half past three in Stamullen, Co. Meath.

The man was struck by a teleporter and died as a result of his injuries.

The Health And Safety Authority is looking into the incident and investigators are at the scene today.

For information on farm safety, check out our reporter Kevin’s spotlight on Agri Awareness.

