Paris hostage-taker arrested; hostages freed

12 June 2018

Update 7.20pm: A hostage-taker in Paris has been arrested and the hostages freed, the French interior minister said.

Earlier: Man ‘armed with a bomb’ takes people hostage in Paris

Up to three people, one reported to be a pregnant woman, have been taken hostage by a man ”armed with a bomb” in Paris.

The man is said to be ”unstable” but the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.

The Paris Police Prefecture said a ”police intervention” was underway at Rue des Petites Ecuries in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital.

The area has been cordoned-off by authorities and emergency services are at the scene.

It has been reported by French media outlet BFM TV that the hostage taker has asked to get in touch with the Iranian ambassador. He/she claims to have taken three people hostage and to have an accomplice.

People have been posting images on social media of the scene but there have been no other details confirmed from authorities yet.

– Digital Desk

