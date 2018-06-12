Paris hostage-taker arrested; hostages freed

12 June 2018

Update 7.20pm: A hostage-taker in Paris has been arrested and the hostages freed, the French interior minister said.

Earlier: Man ‘armed with a bomb’ takes people hostage in Paris

Up to three people, one reported to be a pregnant woman, have been taken hostage by a man ”armed with a bomb” in Paris.

The man is said to be ”unstable” but the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.

The Paris Police Prefecture said a ”police intervention” was underway at Rue des Petites Ecuries in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital.

Ne relayez pas de fausses rumeurs. Intervention de la @prefpolice en cours à #paris10 suite à une prise d'otage. — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 12, 2018

The area has been cordoned-off by authorities and emergency services are at the scene.

Plusieurs fourgons du Samu sont sur place, à quelques mètres de la rue des Petites Écuries pic.twitter.com/F61Y3whgRR — Valentine Arama (@AramaValentine) June 12, 2018

It has been reported by French media outlet BFM TV that the hostage taker has asked to get in touch with the Iranian ambassador. He/she claims to have taken three people hostage and to have an accomplice.

Le preneur d’otages demande à rentrer en contact avec l’ambassadeur d’Iran pic.twitter.com/UAbazzWnmt — BFMTV (@BFMTV) June 12, 2018

People have been posting images on social media of the scene but there have been no other details confirmed from authorities yet.

Several hostages held by a man in a Paris apartment in the 10th district. Entire area shut down. Hundreds of cops. Bomb squad also present. No indication so far that it’s a terror case. More likely family drama pic.twitter.com/hyfnv4LSzd — Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) June 12, 2018

Un camion de pompier évacue le périmètre bouclé @Le_Figaro pic.twitter.com/8yBwamk7ab — Valentine Arama (@AramaValentine) June 12, 2018

