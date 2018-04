Man arrested after woman’s body discovered at house

04 April 2018

A man has been arrested after the sudden death of a woman in Co Armagh.

Her body was discovered at a house in Dill Avenue, Lurgan, on Tuesday evening, a PSNI statement said.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

A PSNI statement said: “A man has been arrested and remains in custody.”

– PA

